Tobago, East Trinidad now part of DevelopTT platform

Safety officer Lisinda Popty directs traffic on a construction site on Valencia Main Road, Valencia. DevelopTT provides approvals across state agencies. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE DevelopTT Live platform launched in March 2020 now has a presence in all regional offices for two e-Services; stamp duty and status of land correspondences. The services began live runs in December.

According to a press release from DevelopTT on Wednesday, after two months of successful live performance of the 2 e-Services the Develop TT Platform is in readiness to begin a live run of planning permission application online for East and Tobago Regional Offices.

To ensure the system meets the needs of all back-users, the DevelopTT Project Team conducted user acceptance testing (UAT) for all Tobago government agencies with approving authorities within the platform.

Stamp duty correspondence is required to pay Stamp Duty tax to the Inland Revenue Division when buying real estate or a home, seeking a mortgage, or conducting other financial transactions.

Stamp duty tax exemption can be requested from the Inland Revenue Division when buying, selling or disposing of residential properties.

When requesting this exemption a status of land correspondence is required from the Town and Country Planning Division.

The status correspondence will detail:

Whether there are any Town and Country Planning Division approvals on or related to the site;

The purpose for which the land can be used;

Whether the parcel is bonafide (ie a legal entity previously created by a subdivision approval or in existence prior to the Town and Country Planning Act).

To submit an application the following documents must be uploaded with your application a deed or certificate of title and; a cadastral sheet/survey plan for the site in question.

To support the applicants that fall within the newly digital Regional Offices offers, support through email at support@developtt.gov.tt and a Live-Chat on the DevelopTT Platform can be accessed.

These support channels are manned Monday-Friday 8am-4pm by our DevelopTT Team. These channels are also available to applicants and the public that have made submissions previously via DevelopTT.

Digital Planning Permission submissions can be made at the North and South Regional Offices. Upcoming additional services for the East and Tobago Regional Offices are Planning Permission by mid-2022 and Car Rental Correspondence and Advertisement by mid-2022.