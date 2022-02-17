Major leaks in Petit Valley

THE EDITOR: Having failed in my efforts to have WASA respond to my reports of two major leaks on Crystal Stream Avenue in Petit Valley, I hope that publication of this letter will bring the desired results.

The first is over one year old and is situated in front of the Crystal Stream Primary School. The other is approaching two months old and is located just east of the school.

I also remind WASA that the unsightly mound of gravel left in front of my house since completion of another leak a year ago is causing me tremendous inconvenience to enter/exit my driveway. Despite numerous reports and the issuance of a work request (# 603 8030) I have been unable to have WASA repave the sidewalk.

RALPH A BOISSIERE

via e-mail