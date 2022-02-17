Jones: Every match is a must-win for Women Warriors

Member of the TT senior women’s football team take part in a training session, on Wednesday, ahead of their Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Nicaragua, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, on Thursday. - Sureash Cholai

HEAD coach of the TT women’s senior football team Kenwyne Jones said every match is a must-win game as the team begin their journey on Thursday to seal a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

TT will play Nicaragua in Group F of the Concacaf Women’s qualification tournament at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain at 3 pm.

Fully-vaccinated fans can attend the match free of charge, but parking will not be available at the stadium. Fans can occupy the uncovered stands.

TT held their final training session on Wednesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Jones said he wants three points in every match as only the top team in Group F will qualify for the next phase of World Cup qualification.

“Winning every game guarantees you to go through,” Jones said before training on Wednesday.

Jones said the future is out of your hands if you drop points.

“The important game for us is the next game which is the game tomorrow. We have to take care of that, make sure we perform well and focus.”

TT are a new-look outfit with only a few experienced players in the squad.

Lauryn Hutchinson, Rhea Belgrave and the Forbes sisters Kimika and Karyn are among the seasoned campaigners in the team.

“I think we have a blend of experience, players that are in their prime and then the young ones, “Jones said.

“For any team going forward heading into competitions like this that is the type of blend that is necessary. I am confident in the team that we have and what we are willing to do and we will see what happens on the pitch tomorrow (Thursday).”

Jones said the players are “excited” and “looking forward to the match.”

Jones is confident the new players can deliver.

“The people that have come into the squad I think they have been working pretty well so far and gelling with the team and every day the team spirit and chemistry grows so we are looking forward to having a really nice team, enjoying the football that we are about to play, working hard of course and being able to secure a victory for ourselves more than anything else.”

It will be an added boost if fans could rally behind the team, Jones said.

Asked what kind of football people can expect from TT, Jones said, “It depends on what you want to expect. I want to expect us to win the game.”

He said if TT plays a mixture of styles during the match “so be it,” but three points is crucial.

Jones knows TT are behind in terms of preparation, but is not using that as an excuse.