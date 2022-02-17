Central admin services Tobago goes digital

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy. - CAST

The Office of the Prime Minister – Central Administrative Services Tobago (CAST) has gone digital.

On Wednesday, CAST virtually launched its new website, digitising its information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public.

The website includes specific pages for the Registrar General’s Office and the Meteorological Services Division, Tobago, and provides useful information on all products and services offered at CAST.

Permanent Secretary Ethlyn John said this launch is in keeping with the strategic objectives for the utilisation of ICT. John said that the mission is to be an innovative, technologically- driven service organisation propelled by a highly-skilled workforce facilitating the sustainable development of the island.

“The achievement of this strategic objective is in keeping with government’s national ICT vision which includes supporting the objectives of vision 2030 – enhancing the quality of lives for citizens for generations present and future, increasing opportunities for economic growth and diversification and improving operational efficiency and enhancing services.”

She said covid19 has highlighted the benefits of technology, forcing the ministry to transition to this digital platform.

“We would have embraced the opportunity and migrate a lot of the ways in which we do business to the digital platform.”

Minister with responsibility, Ayanna Webster-Roy described the development of the website as a milestone achievement. She said the website has been a long time coming.

“Team CAST is moving forward, and I am thrilled to see the direction that CAST is taking. The government of Trinidad and Tobago has mandated that all government services be digitised. The government has placed emphasis on ICT as a driver for economic growth and diversification, a critical tool for promoting competitiveness and building innovative capacity and a cost-cutting enabler for sustainable development that affects all aspects of life.”

She said CAST is determined to not be left behind.

“We’ve also seen how the covid19 pandemic has forced organisations to adapt quickly to digital spaces, further underscoring the need for change.”

The new website utilises a modern classic design with trendy and dynamic features. It is expected that the public would enjoy a comfortable user experience as the website’s interface and layout make it very easy to navigate.The public is therefore encouraged to visit the new website to learn more about CAST and its service offerings.