bmobile helps 6 women in e-commerce

WELL DONE: Reinika Howard of Eco Works Products accepts her prize for top website from Cynthia Reddock-Downes, CEO -TATT, right, at the graduation for Tech4Girls Connecting Girls, Creating Brighter Futures workshop. PHOTO COURTESY BMOBILE - BMOBILE

HARNESSING opportunities the internet offers many different pathways for income and

personal growth, bmobile continues to work with young people to identify ways and means to

bring these opportunities to them.

A release from bmobile stated that in 2021, the company partnered with CANTO and several other organisations to host the Tech4Girls: Connecting Girls, Creating Brighter Futures workshop.

Six young women emerged from this workshop with support from bmobile to assist in the continuation of their online business goals.

The winners, Alana Baptiste of Cupid4Tech, Sydni Alexander of INDYS STUDIO, Danielle Edwards of Memory Makers TT, Reinika Howard of Eco Works Products, Kadeisha Abraham of e-Emporium Plug 868 and Aliyah Garcia of Whole Glo, all demonstrated excellence in the creation of websites designed to help forge better business for their brands.

For their efforts and commitment, each received bundled data and voice plans from bmobile to allow them to conduct business on-the-go, at home and at any time to grow their brands through awareness and sales.

The Tech4Girls workshop is a collaborative undertaking by several public and private organisations including The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation (MPADT), CANTO, GSMA, Verizon, Equals Global Partnership, Restore A Sense of I Can (RSC) and Tobago Information Technologies Limited (TITL) with the support of corporate entities including bmobile.

The bmobile Foundation has placed a special emphasis on youth and education over the years and also actively recognises the positive impact that emerges in supporting young women in business.

Gerard Cooper, General Manager Shared Services at TSTT, welcomed the opportunity to work on this initiative once more.

“We recognise that technology availability and uptake only bring benefits when paired with education and training.

“This truly empowers users to make the most of the data, voice and technology products that we provide as the leading communications solution provider. Our role continues to be that of a facilitator in the overall development of TT.

“And showcasing powerful tools like Shopify and pairing it with the goals and dreams of young Trinbagonians is a step in the right direction for us all,” he said.