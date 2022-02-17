Bandits steal safe, groceries, motor oil from Laventille gas station during blackout

A hole in the wall of an NP gas station in Laventille where bandits stole a safe, groceries and cigarettes. - Shane Superville

Besson Street police are investigating how bandits were able to remove a safe which was bolted to the wall of a Laventille gas station on Wednesday night.

Police said the workers locked the doors and windows of the gas station at the corner of Espinet Street and the Eastern Main Road and left at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

When they returned on Thursday morning, they saw the Quick Shoppe and office area broken into and ransacked.

Police said a large hole was found in the wall and realised the Chubb safe which contained $24,000 in cash missing.

They also found the bin of the cash register, which contained $500, missing.

Several items including 34 bottles of motor oil, eight bottles of diesel oil, six cartons of Orchard juice, 12 packs of Supligen, 19 rolls of toilet tissue and several cartons of cigarettes were also missing.

Police from the Besson Street CID visited the scene.

The quick shoppe and gas station is managed by the TTPS Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA).

President of the association acting Insp Gideon Dickson visited the area and said while he was disappointed by the theft he was optimistic police would be able to find the perpetrators.

He also added that the quick shoppe was managed by the association which employs Laventille residents and called for the community's assistance in finding those responsible.