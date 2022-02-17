Bandit found hiding in store he broke into during blackout

Photo: Pixabay

Three men are in police custody after they were held with stolen goods and trying to break into stores during the blackout on Wednesday night.

Police said in the first incident, officers were on patrol on Henry Street at around 8.30 pm when they saw the glass door of Sporty Brands was broken and the security shutters partly opened.

Police went inside and found a 28-year-old Nelson Street man hiding inside.

The man was arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

Shortly after, police saw a man trying to break into American Stores on Duncan Street.

The 30-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be charged with the possession of apparatus, store breaking with intent and malicious damage.

Police also found a man walking with two Lasko fans that were stolen nearby.