Back to Basics tent on after power outage stopped opening show

Winston "Gypsy" Peters performs at Classic Vintage in Dey Tale show, MovieTowne, Port of Spain on February 10, 2021. Peters's Back to Basics tent's opening night was called off owing to the power outage in Trinidad on Wednesday. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

The Back to Basics calypso tent could not go on because of Wednesday’s nationwide blackout, its public relations (PR) STG Productions TT team said on Thursday.

The tent – operated by NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters – was one in the line-up of tents scheduled to be held for the ongoing A Taste of Carnival. It was scheduled to be held on February 16-17.

Its PR team said that the show will go on Thursday night barring there isn’t another islandwide blackout.

Both shows will be merged into one to “ensure the audience is treated right and get justice,” the PR firm said.

The Back to Basics team said that ticket sales have been going well. Over 200 tickets have been sold, the team said. Patronage at other tents has been sparse.

“Tickets sales are decent given what we have been seeing with these events,” a representative said.

“Everyone is ready and geared up for tonight, Back to Basics Nostalgia 2022 concert,” the representative added.