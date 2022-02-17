9 covid deaths, 412 new cases reported

Image courtesy CDC

TT reported nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the covid19 death toll to 3,544. The Health Ministry said 412 new cases were reported in samples taken between last Friday and Tuesday.

In its update, the ministry said the people who died were four elderly men, one elderly woman, and four middle-aged men.

Three people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, dementia, heart disease, and a history of strokes. Five people each had only one comorbidity, and one person had no known medical conditions.

The number of active cases is 21,132. Since March 2020, there have been 121,683 cases, of which 97,007 people have recovered.

The release said 83.8 per cent or 12,550 of 14,977 of the patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22 to January 26.

There are 329 people in hospital, 66 in step-down facilities, and 20,325 in home self-isolation.

There are 78 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with nine in the intensive care unit and nine in the high dependency unit. There are 25 at the Caura Hospital, 51 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 51 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 55 at the Arima General Hospital, 25 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 38 at the St James Medical Complex, six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

In step-down facilities, there are no patients at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 16 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 24 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 14 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 52 people in state quarantine facilities, 691 recovered community cases and 41 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 698,799 people were fully vaccinated or 49.9 per cent of the total population. There are 701,201 people who have received a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

A total of 684,308 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 644,398.

The number of people who had taken the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 54,401.

A total of 124,535 people have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 610,993, of which 278,340 were done at private facilities and 332,653 were tested at public facilities.