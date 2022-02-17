5 new covid deaths, 410 more cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

FIVE deaths due to covid19 were recorded on Tuesday, continuing a trend of less than ten deaths per day. A total of 3,549 people have died from covid19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases reported from samples collected from Saturday to Wednesday was 410. The number of active cases is now 20,675.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were two elderly men and three elderly women. It said four of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and breast cancer.

Since March 2020, there have been 122,093 cases of covid19, of which 97,869 have recovered.

There are 306 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 76 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with nine in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit. There are 26 people at the Caura Hospital, 54 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 21 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 57 at the Arima General Hospital, 24 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 38 at the St James Medical Complex, ten at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 66 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 20 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 20 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 14 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 51 people in state quarantine facilities, and 19,893 people in home self-isolation. There are 842 recovered community cases and 20 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 83.5 per cent or 12,860 of 15,403 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 26.

It said of the 3,549 deaths up to February 10, 230 were vaccinated, 2,924 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 699,199 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 700,801 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 49.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 684,549.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 644,721, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 54,478.

A total of 125,718 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 610,993, of which 278,340 were done at private facilities and 332,653 were done at public facilities.