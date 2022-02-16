West already looking at reforming public sector

Public Administration Minister Allyson West. -

MINISTER of Public Administration Allyson West says there is a need to transform the public service, and her ministry has been looking at doing that.

This comes one day after the Prime Minister suggested that permanent secretaries should be hired from the private sector to enhance the public service.

In a WhatsApp exchange with Newsday on Tuesday, West said: “The need for reform is clear and the ministry is looking at the options that exist within the current legislative and constitutional framework, as well as what constitutional amendments, if any, should be considered.”

On Monday Dr Rowley addressed a gathering at the opening of Nutrimix’s Next Generation hatchery in Couva. He said the best managers for the public service may not be in the public service, and perhaps the time has come to change the constitution to allow that to happen.

West said while she did not want to speak on behalf of the PM, there is recognition, even within the Public Service Commission, that the public service can benefit from skills that are more prevalent in the private sector.

“This is demonstrated by the fact that the last deputy PS (permanent secretary) search was opened up, to some extent, to the private sector. There are several elements to the required reform as I envision it.”

President of the Public Service Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste criticised the PM's suggestion calling it an attempt by government to have further control in the public service. He added, variations of this was done in the past with the establishing of state bodies such as the Tourism Development Company and to date the country is not better off.

West, in response to Baptiste, said, “Anyone in public life can expect to attract some criticism from the public. However, more often, attacks are geared to the ‘politicians’ while PSs and other heads of division escape most of the scrutiny and criticism.

“The issue is not exposing the public to private-sector managers, but introducing measures to attract the best available managers to run what are often complex ‘businesses.’

“If we have the right managers and the public is benefiting from improved services as a result of this and other measures, then you reduce the negative feedback. But the bottom line is that we need to more effectively and efficiently serve the public, and this requires proper management among other things.”