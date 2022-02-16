Water supply restored to Basse Terre

THE EDITOR: Reference is made to a letter to the editor published in the Newsday on February 9 under the heading, “Water woes in Basse Terre.”

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) acknowledges that it experienced issues recently with maintaining the normal scheduled water supply to Basse Terre, Moruga.

The area, which is serviced by the Trinity Water Treatment Plant, experienced disruptions due mechanical and electrical problems at the facility, during January in particular. These issues have been corrected and the service restored to the area, in keeping with the established supply schedule.

The authority apologises for the inconvenience caused and assures that every effort is being made to maintain the water supply schedule to the area.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

DEPARTMENT, WASA