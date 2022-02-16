TUCO cancels calypso, extempo competitions

Former calypso monarch Karene Asche. -

THE National Calypso and Extempo Monarch competitions have been cancelled.

A release from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) on Tuesday evening said the decision was made following an emergency meeting of its general council and after meetings with National Carnival Commission (NCC) officials.

This also comes after TUCO president Ainsley King said that the $1.5 million allocation given by the NCC to host the its events was not enough and the organisation needed at least $2.5 million to ensure a successful calypso input in A Taste of Carnival.

The release said the Calypso Fiesta – initially scheduled for Sunday at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando from 2 pm – will instead take the form of a concert showdown featuring various calypsonians.

On Dimanche Gras night (February 27), when the calypso monarch is usually decided, the organisation will participate in the form of a “calypso super clash,” TUCO said.

Additional information on these events are expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

“TUCO wishes to clear the air on misinformation that have been circulating in the public domain for the few days regarding funding allocation of $1.5 million from the NCC.

“The said $1.5 million was insufficient to host both the National Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch finals, the calypso tents, paying the accompanying band and our suppliers.

"Further, $1.3 million was already allocated to the various calypso tents throughout TT to host their shows which left TUCO with $200,000, which was impractical to host such competitions including (paying) of prize monies.

“Therefore, in the interest of calypso and our membership, the general council thought it prudent to defer the competitions to 2023 for a bigger and grander production,” the TUCO statement said.

It added that after the meeting of its general council, TUCO met with NCC officials who supported the cancellations of the two marquee kaiso competitions as well as the alternative solutions proffered by the calypso organisation.

“TUCO sincerely apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience caused to the 70-plus registrants for the National Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch competitions, and directs that the zonal offices be contacted for a refund of the entry fee,” the release said.

Reigning calypso monarch Terri Lyons, when contacted on Tuesday evening for comment, said she agreed with TUCO's decision.

She said that from the get-go she was not in support of the staging of the competition at this year's Carnival.

“I am glad that they came to a decision because everything was in limbo for so long. And people just wanted to know whether it was yes or no.”

She said now that there is a definite answer, calypso artistes could relax and it was a matter of understanding what kind of show the organisation was going to have.

“Hopefully, everyone can actually benefit this way. I am sure throughout the year they might have a little one or two shows to keep the culture going,” Lyons said.

Efforts to reach both King and NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters for comment were futile.

In the Senate earlier on Tuesday, Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell was asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark whether the funding issues meant the shows would be cancelled. Mark also asked whether the Government had provided TUCO and the NCC with the necessary funding to stage both competitions.

Mitchell said the matter of the hosting of the competitions was squarely within the purview of TUCO’s executive.

He said Cabinet approved, on January 19, a budget of $15 million to the NCC for the hosting of A Taste of Carnival, which is a scaled-down version of Carnival.

“The special interest groups – TUCO, Pan Trinbago, as well as the TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCPBA) – are commissioners on the NCC board.

“The TTCBA has received an allocation of $1.5 million to do their activities, TUCO $1.5 million to host its activities, and Pan Trinbago $4 million dollars to host its activities.

“With respect to the types of activities, those matters are within the purview of the executives of the special interest groups.”