Tasteless kaiso notes

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) acting president Ainsley King. - SUREASH CHOLAI

NOBODY should be surprised that calypso and Carnival entities have been at loggerheads over the past few weeks as to the kaiso flavourings to be dropped into the cultural callaloo of a truncated national festival being called A Taste of Carnival. However, we could have done without the tasteless spectacle that occurred last Friday.

The preliminary round of the Calypso Monarch competition was underway when, without any warning, the rug was pulled out from under the feet of performers. The event was due to take place over two days but was abruptly postponed after less than 15 singers had performed.

The move came after Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) acting president Ainsley King met with the National Carnival Committee (NCC) on that same day.

“We decided to stop and postpone the prelims so we could continue negotiations,” Mr King said.

The NCC had put aside $1.5 million for calypso from its $15 million budget for the Taste of Carnival. But TUCO wants $2.5 million.

Government’s very last-minute approval of funding for Carnival is by no stretch of the imagination ideal. It is obvious that stakeholders did not have as much time as they might have had otherwise to properly organise.

However, that funding approval – which remains controversial even though it is half of what the NCC initially desired – was always going to be contingent on the covid19 outlook. And if there is anything demonstrated by the last two years, it has been how unpredictable and fast-changing things are.

The divergence of views over funding shows both TUCO and the NCC have not been doing a good job of working together to protect the interests of one of our key national art forms and the people central to it: calypsonians. There is no better demonstration of that than what occurred on Friday.

Of those who did participate, one calypsonian noted the heavy price: competition rules meant any song sung this year would not ordinarily be eligible for next year. To get around this rule, he chose to sing a 12-year-old song.

It is good to see both TUCO and the NCC commit to further dialogue, but that does not absolve either from this sorry state of affairs. Both entities should have anticipated funding cuts and late approvals and should have had contingency plans to reflect the new normal in which we all operate.

This is not limited to co-operation on seeking private sponsorship (which judging by claims made by TUCO has not worked) but also in terms of the design of events. For example, there could have been a more creative, streamlined way of choosing calypso finalists.

Last week’s meagre attendance at kaiso tents – which should be contrasted with recent bustling private Carnival events – spell more than just covid19 concerns. They suggest disinterest in the NCC shows being put on.

Calypso has been ailing some time now. It would be a shame if stakeholders allow covid19 to become its final knockout blow.