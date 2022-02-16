Rhea Belgrave: Women Warriors keep their eyes on the prize

Trinidad and Tobago senior women's team footballer Rhea Belgrave speaks with the media during a team training session, on Tuesday, at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - Marvin Hamilton

EXPERIENCED national women’s footballer Rhea Belgrave said the players are staying focused on their match against Nicaragua on Thursday, despite the distractions they had to endure in recent months.

TT will play Nicaragua in Group F in the Concacaf Women’s Championship qualification round on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, from 3 pm. Only the top team among the five teams in Group F will qualify for the next phase of the 2023 World Cup qualification campaign.

Speaking to the media at a training session at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Tuesday, Belgrave said there have been challenges in the build-up.

“It started off a little rocky in terms of staff continuously changing, but the girls' mindset stayed the same (and that) is to qualify,” Belgrave said.

TT have had multiple coaching changes over the past few months. James Thomas, who held the position of head coach for a few months, resigned in October.

National men’s futsal coach Constantine Konstin was hired, but days later was replaced by Kenwyne Jones. Jones was then appointed full-time coach in November.

Belgrave said, “We are not stopping until we get there (to the World Cup). Of course, things going to happen, (but we have to) control the controllables…things are going to happen outside of our control. We just have to keep pressing, staying positive and don’t take our eye away from the prize.”

Weeks ago, Jones confirmed that experienced players Maylee Attin-Johnson and Kennya Cordner are no longer with the team. He did not give details on why they are not part of the set-up.

Belgrave said the players have been studying tapes of Nicaragua ahead of the clash.

“The coaches have a plan, it is just a matter of trusting them. We go over film (and) we are going to do that again tonight (Tuesday) I believe…it is just for us to go out and be able to execute it.”

Belgrave said the team is “eager” to play on Thursday.

Winning the opening match is crucial to the team’s World Cup qualifying campaign, said Belgrave.

“This first game is probably the most important game. We need to win this one, this one will set the tone moving forward to the qualifications. We not really studying about any other game but this one.”

Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes is also anticipating the game.

“I am pretty excited to be here,” Forbes said.

“The environment in the camp is really positive. We are building camaraderie and it is just an exciting, young group (and) a young core willing and ready to step to do what it takes for when their number is called in camp. It is just an overall great mood inside camp.”

Forbes, who has been in stellar form of late, said, “I am just going to feed off my performance and move forward. I have been working hard and putting in the extra work…l am looking forward to having an exceptional game on Thursday.”

Speaking about starting with a victory, Forbes said, “It is really important for us that we start our campaign right, start our journey right…our main goal is getting the three points however it comes.”

Forbes said the players are trying to stay composed ahead of the match.

“I would not say (there is) pressure on us. More or less the younger kids may be a bit nervous…because we have players in the camp at the moment will be their first time stepping up to the plate, but for me, I am a bit nervous but confident at the same time.”