Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trio provide slight edge over Volcanoes on Day 1

TT Red Force’s vice-captain Joshua Da Silva bats against Windward Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in the CWI Regional Four-Day Championships, on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

HALF centuries from Yannic Cariah, Jeremy Solozano and Joshua Da Silva gave Trinidad and Tobago Red Force the slight edge over Windward Islands Volcanoes after day one in round two of the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championships.

Red Force closed on 217/5 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba with Cariah hitting 72, Solozano 66 and Da Silva ended the day on 52 not out.

Red Force showed resilience after being reduced to 22/3 in the first session as opener Keagan Simmons (eight), Isaiah Rajah (duck) and Jason Mohammed (duck) all fell cheaply.

Solozano, who did not play in round one because of an injured finger, formed a solid fourth-wicket partnership with Cariah.

The left-handers were patient, but also played confident shots. Cariah has shown form this season after lashing 72 in round one against Jamaica Scorpions.

Solozano played his only Test match against Sri Lanka last year, but could not bat after suffering a concussion.

Solozano got his 50 with a four down to square leg, lifting his front foot in the air similar to the West Indies legend the stadium is named after.

The four by Solozano also helped Red Force past 100.

The pair got Red Force to 121/3 at tea, adding 71 runs in the second session.

Cariah and Solozano took the score to 134, before Keneth Dember removed the latter for 66. Solozano faced 192 deliveries and hit eight fours.

Cariah found an able partner in Da Silva in the final session.

When Cariah was on 67 a mix up with Da Silva almost led to the run out of the former.

Cariah played the ball on the off side and took off for a quick single, but a single was not available. Bowler Preston McSween ran and picked up the ball, but missed the stumps from about six or seven yards away. Cariah would have been out as he was stranded miles out of his crease.

Cariah did not last much longer given out leg before to fast bowler Ryan John for 72. He struck five fours and his knock lasted 174 balls. New batsman Imran Khan injured his hamstring, but after some attention from the Red Force physiotherapist he was able to continue.

However, ten minutes after picking up the injury Khan was forced to retire hurt and was replaced by Terrance Hinds.

Hinds and Da Silva took Red Force to the close with the latter ending on 52 not out off 91 balls, an innings which has included seven fours. Fast bowler Sherman Lewis destroyed the top order ending the day with 3/24 in 15 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AT Brian Lara Cricket Academy

TT RED FORCE 217/5 – Yannic Cariah 72, Jeremy Solozano 66, Joshua Da Silva 52 not out; Sherman Lewis 3/24 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES

At Queen’s Park Oval

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 116 – Anthony Bramble 38; Colin Archibald 3/29, Daniel Doram 3/16 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 126/0 – Kieran Powell 55 not out, Montcin Hodge 51 not out

At Kensington Oval

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 299/3 – John Campbell 123 not out, Paul Palmer 76 not out, Nkrumah Bonner 49 vs BARBADOS PRIDE