Pooran's knock can't save West Indies in first T20

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran Photo courtesy CWI

India defeated West Indies by six wickets on Wednesday in the first T20 international in Kolkata, India.

Batting first, West Indies could only muster a modest 157/7 in their overs. Nicholas Pooran topscored with 61 from 43 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes.

India reached their victory target without alarm, with seven balls to spare.

Rostan Chase was West Indies' best bowler with two wickets for 14 runs.