Follow covid procedures

THE EDITOR: If you or any member of your family are presenting with symptoms of covid19 – fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, headache, loss of taste or smell – please reschedule your appointment to an online app. For children these symptoms can also include stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

If you or a family member develop symptoms within two weeks of attending an appointment (whether you had a positive test or not), please let that office know so that the appropriate precautions can be taken to prevent an ongoing potential spread.

We are all in this together.

ANNALISA ALCAZAR

mental health therapist

child specialist