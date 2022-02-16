Derelict vehicles nuisance all over

THE EDITOR: Kathryn Stollmeyer Wight writes on the issue of derelict vehicles parked on Morne Coco Road, Maraval, which are causing an obstruction of the busy roadway. The apparent owner has a well rehearsed nancy story that the vehicle will be repaired shortly and thereafter removed and that’s been going on for some years now.

I would like to share Stollmeyer Wight's umbrage. Throughout the country, in every single community, there are broken-down vehicles parked on the public roadway. For example, in the San Juan/Laventille area, wherever there is a mechanic, a straightener/painter, their habit is not just to park vehicles on the roadway for months and years, but to work on them right there.

So, if they are rubbing down a car and using blowers and so on, you have to avoid them, you have to smile and wait for a car coming in the opposite direction to pass, you have to understand that they are just trying to make a living. Yes? Well no!

If they are doing mechanic work, it’s parts, boxes and oils on the roadway and in the drains. Then they have these unkept workmen who smoke marijuana to help out when it comes time to curse an objecting motorist or neighbour. It’s even worse in Curepe, Chaguanas and everywhere else. Indeed, its like neither the regional corporation nor the police ever think that should a fire appliance or ambulance have to pass at a rapid speed, it may be obstructed.

Before the pandemic I used to visit a Maha Sabha school in the El Socorro district for professional reasons, and each time special arrangements would have to made to clear the roadway for me to enter the school, due to a car business being conducted in the public roadway and which occupied the majority of the one-way road.

Reports were made to all the authorities and just like Stollmeyer Wight’s experience, nothing has been done to restore equal access for all road users. The reason? It’s because the people who should be enforcing the law are the ones who make friends with the offenders and when they are not in uniform will return with their cars for "special treatment." So, the rest of the people could suffer: as the "big up, begets a bligh." Comprende? Wink, wink.

So I thank the media for highlighting the issue. In this regard, I once again beseech the authorities, while they are sharing parking tickets in Aranguez and other areas, to partner with their colleagues in the municipal corporation to tackle the issue of indiscriminate parking of derelict vehicles on the subsidiary roads.

I leave it to them to find the offences of litter and obstruction in the legislation and take the appropriate action. A lot of money can be made and I assure the information is there with the road officers, the councillors and the public health officers, who I know for a fact receive written and signed complaints.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James