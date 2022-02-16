Chambers support Rowley on need to update Constitution

Dr Keith Rowley -

Business chambers have come out in support of the Prime Minister’s statement that aspects of the Constitution were no longer appropriate for TT in 2022.

Amcham Trinidad and Tobago CEO Nirad Tewarie told Newsday there were elements of the Constitution which need to be updated. And for business, while some things were not necessarily constitutionally related, constitutional arrangements do have severe effects on the ease of doing business.

“This would entail a process of engagement, trust building and consistency from the major political parties, civil society, labour and business. The question isn't if we need constitutional reform, it's whether there is the leadership, authenticity and will to get it done.

“Rules need to be clear, consistently applied, and people need to be held accountable. Alongside genuine performance management, we need to go after white collar crime (which is not always politically linked) and strengthen public procurement,” Tewarie said.

On Monday, Dr Rowley said the Constitution was wholly inappropriate for a TT in the 21st century as it hindered trade and investment. He was speaking at the Nutrimix Group opening of its Next Generation hatchery in Brechin Castle, Couva.

Rowley’s comments followed concerns expressed by Nutrimix CEO Ronnie Mohammed about the time it took to complete the processes of the hatchery because of obstacles, mainly from state agencies. The hatchery project was initiated by his late father Shaheed Mohammed before 2010.

Rowley also suggested that there should be changes to how permanent secretaries were appointed, and this should allow for appointments from within the private sector to provide that much-needed ease of doing business.

Tewarie added that appointment of permanent secretaries should not only be a structural change in how appointments were made but should also include strengthening and building the public service sector.

“This is one of the issues that could be up for discussion in the context of strengthening the public service. Any discussion on constitutional reform, which we support and see as necessary, would likely be best started from points of agreement, and located within the overall shared vision for our society.

“But specifically, we realistically can't boil the ocean. It might be useful to focus on trade facilitation, such as customs reform and digital transformation, elimination of the need for paper documents, signatures and payments to interact with the Government,” he explained.

Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Richie Sookhai said the current systems were failing businesses and the general operations of the country.

“I, 100 per cent agree with the Prime Minister and the idea of constitutional reform is definitely needed in TT, more so now, more than ever because we have seen where our institutions are failing.

“It is not only failing businesses but many other areas from health to education to the general way we do anything,” Sookhai said.

He added that the length of time to get approvals, grants, or authorisations for businesses to operate were unnecessary, frustrating, and costly.

This point was also shared by the president of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, Mukesh Ramsingh.

He agreed that there should be a streamlining of processes between all state agencies and authorities so that people wanting to start a business or enter partnerships were not given a runaround.

Ramsingh said, “Approvals take too long and its too much of red tape to get fire approvals, town and country approval, electrical approvals, water approvals, health approvals and others.

“There is another major project taking place in Couva, which is the rice mill that Old Mac Agro is pursuing but can’t because of the obstacles faced with getting approvals to start construction.”