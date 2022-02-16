Calypso not as popular as soca, covid or no covid

THE EDITOR: Traditional-type calypso music is not as popular as soca and chutney soca. This has been evident for quite some years. Calypso is beloved by the senior citizens but considered old people music by the young generation.

Calypso is still beloved of course but older people with comorbidities will think twice before exposing themselves to covid19 if they attend a calypso show. The young people will not spend money on calypso. Instead of the truth setting them free, calypsonians are going to feel angry.

So when you see the calypso union (TUCO) throwing down the gauntlet with count-them-out talk if they cannot be assigned some extra-big, free government money for a Taste of Carnival, just stop it. They are sitting in their own little calypso restaurant without enough patrons buying their food.

Soca/chutney soca is big, big money. Extra sponsors will jump on board because the young people will follow these shows in their thousands. Nothing is for free. If you cannot sell tickets to your show you cannot just lay down the law for a larger government handout. Not when so many other people are expecting to get something from the Santa Claus government.

Let us get real, reggae and calypso music will always attract a fair amount of fans but not as many as soca/chutney soca. Not in 2022. This will be true whether covid19 is ruling or not. Compare it to climate change. You have to adapt or be part of what is disappearing before your very eyes.

It is all about the beat. Calypsoes now have to be jazzed up. A faster beat. More interesting topics. TT politics is now very upbeat. Calypsoes have to reflect the political scenery with some new moves.

“Calypsoca” might be the new word in TT Carnival-style entertainment.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin