Bring it home

Axel Brown and Andre Marcano start the two-man heat 1 on Monday at the Winter Olympics. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: TT's bobsleigh team of Axel Brown and Andre Marcano are one of 30 teams in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Other team members are alternate Shakeel John and coach Thomas Harris. The team is ranked 29th in the world.

I wish our team all that is good. Its members are under no heavy pressure so they can bring this home. We are there with you, come rain, sun or snow.

This is Cool Runnings 2. Sport is universal and unifying. Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town