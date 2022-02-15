West Indies look to rebound against India in T20 series

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard, left, talks with teamates during a practice session ahead of the first Twenty20 international against India in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

WEST Indies will aim to bounce back in a three-match T20 series against India bowling off in Kolkata, on Wednesday at 10 am, TT time.

West Indies were no match for India in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series losing 3-0.

The West Indies batsmen were below par during the ODI series, failing to score 200 in every match.

In a media conference on Tuesday, Pollard said his players got accustomed to the conditions in India during the three-match 50-over series.

“Obviously experiences (would have been gained),” Pollard said.

“Guys who would not have been here before would have gotten experience playing in Indian conditions (and) coming up (against) a well-drilled Indian team and getting to understand what is needed on a consistent basis for instance in international cricket. For us, again, it is about improving all the time.”

A total of 17 West Indies players were selected in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) draft last weekend.

Pollard, asked if the T20 series against India is a chance for the players to impress their IPL franchises, said, “I would not say that...I guess every time you get an opportunity to represent your international team you want to do well. Obviously, guys would have been selected in the IPL over the weekend, (but) again that is done and dusted. It is back to international cricket…now it is about representing West Indies and putting your best forward and trying to do what you are selected to do.”

Pollard said the Windies players always give 100 per cent.

“Each and every time we step on a cricket field we expect to do well. We don’t go there and not expect to do well. Yes from a one-day perspective it has not been going how we want it to go, but I guess it is the same thing when we come tomorrow (Wednesday). We go through the process, we plan and hopefully, we could go deliver on the cricket field.”

West Indies defeated England 3-2 in a T20 series at Kensington Oval in Barbados before leaving for India.

WEST INDIES SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jnr