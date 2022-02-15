Tsoiafatt Angus clarifies IDA comment on PNM: It represents Tobago's sentiments

Innovative Democratic Alliance political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus claims the party was merely representing the “sentiments of Tobagonians” when it said the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council was irrelevant because the island's agenda would always be controlled by PNM officials in Trinidad.

Tsoiafatt Angus' comments came approximately two years after she unsuccessfully vied for the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council.

On Thursday, the PNM Tobago Council issued a statement saying that its internal election will be held on April 24, and that all 17 executive positions, including that of political leader, are to be contested.

The party’s current leader, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, has said she will not be seeking to retain her position.

The PNM suffered a heavy 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 THA election.

In a release issued after the PNM’s statement, the IDA said while it is the PNM’s internal business about who they choose, “the question of relevance becomes the real issue.

“At the end of the day, it is evident from over the years that no matter who is anointed, the Tobago agenda will always be controlled by Trinidad, when we continue to allow national parties to govern the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).”

The party said Tobagonians are fast outgrowing that model.

Asked to explain the party’s comment when she was a member of the PNM just 16 months ago, Tsoiafatt Angus said, “It is evident that the landscape of Tobago has changed in the last 18 months and the sentiments of Tobagonians are very clear.”

In October 2020, Tsoiafatt Angus, once a long-standing member of the PNM, was rejected by the party’s screening committee in favour of Marslyn Melville-Jack, to contest the former Scarborough/Calder Hall seat in the January 25, 2021 THA election.

She subsequently contested the seat as an independent candidate, in breach of the PNM’s constitution, and was expelled from the party.

Tsoiafatt Angus launched the IDA on August 2, 2021.

In December, PDP political leader Watson Duke signalled his intention to take the party to Trinidad.

Duke said, "We intend to contest every election in Trinidad. This is Trinidad. This is Tobago. We must look to create a new relationship that will see Tobago and Trinidad as real partners. Not a senior partner and a junior partner. We want to create true unison that is meaningful and allows citizens to a access every single service without fear or favour, affection or ill will, a red party card or a yellow party card."