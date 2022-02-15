Teens shot at in Arima

File photo.

Two teenaged boys narrowly escaped death when they were shot at while walking in Arima on Monday night.

Police said the boys, ages 18 and 19-years-old, were walking on Block 1, Wallerfield Road, Arima when they heard gunshots and saw a man running through some nearby bushes.

The boys ran across the Churchill Roosevelt Highway where they hid.

They later called the police and a team of officers from the Arima CID and Northern Division Task Force went to the area.

Investigators found a spent shell in the area.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.