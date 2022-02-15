More jabs in the panyards

THE EDITOR: Hats off to Pan Trinbago for its attempt to lessen the deadly impact of the covid19 virus.

Moods steelband of Curepe willingly agreed to be a part of the Ministry of Health's and Pan Trinbago's quest to vaccinate members of its community and pan afficanados.

It would be a teriffic gesture if those panmen who rushed to get their covid19 jabs in anticipation of playing pan during the Taste of Carnival could follow the example of Moods and, in conjunction with the ministry, arrange to have their panyards used as vaccination sites.

Our creativity has no bounds. Can't we engender an atmosphere in panyards – Exodus panyard jumps to mind – where jabs and pans are mutually accepted for the betterment of the physical and mental health of citizens?

I have no doubt that we can.

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley