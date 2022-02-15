Free entry for Trinidad and Tobago women's FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday

Trinidad and Tobago women's footballers take part in a scrimmage at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Tuesday. - Marvin Hamilton

Fully-vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend Thursday's FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier between Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. The match kicks off at 3pm, and fans will be allowed entry free of charge.

Fans will occupy the uncovered section of the stadium. No parking will be allowed on the stadium compound.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Tuesday thanked the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sport and Community Development for facilitating and granting approval.

All covid19 safe-zone protocols will be observed and fans must be in possession of their vaccination cards. Wearing of marks will also be mandatory.