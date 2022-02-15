Central hitby irregular water supply

THE EDITOR: Is there a feud going on between the Government and the desalination plant in Pt Lisas, with the residents of central collateral damage?

It would seem so from all appearances, because since the commissioning of the plant very few residents of Couva and environs have had cause for complaint until now. Since recent utterances by the Prime Minister about payments to Desalcott the water supply has become very irregular.

We all know that whenever the plant is about to do repairs or maintenance work, notices would be forwarded to the newspapers, radio and television stations.

However, over the last week or so the water supply has been cut on several occasions without any announcements at all – on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. It makes life very difficult for residents who have no tanks or other storage means.

Is it really a “new normal” now to get water on one day and see dry taps the following day? This situation needs to be cleared up with urgency by the parties involved.

One wonders if the management of the plant is trying to show the nation how relevant it is in this dry season period.

WKS HOSEIN

via e-mail