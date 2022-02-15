Autopsy confirms missing Debe man found in pond drowned

File photo

On the morning of February 5, when the body of missing 36-year-old Karamchan "Andy" Munilal was found in a pond near his home, relatives did not break the news to his mother right away, fearful her health would have deteriorated.

"Our mother (Geeta Munilal) was home, but we took her by her sister when we found the body,” Munilal’s brother Daven told Newsday.

“She is a stroke victim and was very worried when he went missing. We did not want her to see him like that. He was her baby. He was the last of her five (adult) children."

He said it was only when she returned home she was told about the tragedy. The body was already removed. Both of them lived in the same house, and she was taking care of him."

On Tuesday, an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James confirmed Munilal died of drowning.

He was last seen alive on January 31 at the family's home at Siew Trace in Transfer Village.

"After I get the death certificate tomorrow (Wednesday), I know when the funeral is. He normally would fish in the river near the pond," Daven said.