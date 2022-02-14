Wilson crowned Queen's Park Invitational table-tennis champ

Aaron Wilson in action at the Queen's Park table tennis tournament at the Queen's Park Racquet Centre, Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

AARON WILSON was crowned champion of the Queen's Park Senior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament which concluded at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre, St Clair, on Sunday.

After cruising through the group stages one day prior, Wilson defeated top local players Derron Douglas, Abraham Francis and Javier King in the four-man round robin final. He finished on six points.

Wilson trumped Francis 3-0 and Douglas 3-1, but he was made to work a bit harder to get past King 3-2.

Douglas, Francis and King (five points each) finished in second, third and fourth place respectively.

Douglas claimed silver with just one 3-0 victory over Francis and a loss against Wilson and King. Francis defeated King 3-2 but went down to the eventual winner and 3-0 against Douglas.

King however, took care of Douglas 3-2 but lost his other two matches against Wilson and Francis.

In the earlier rounds, players were split into eight groups of three with the top two in each group advancing to the round of 16.