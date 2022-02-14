Vaxx fakers

THREE people were charged on Friday for conspiracy to misbehave in public office, accused of issuing false vaccination cards.

A registered nurse and two administrative clerks allegedly crafted a scam in which vaccinations were faked and cards issued certifying the holder's covid19 vaccination status.

There has been no announcement of how many were issued fake vaccination cards in Fyzabad.

On Tuesday, a woman was held on suspicion of selling a fake vaccine card for $1,200 in Arima.

In September, two people were arrested for being in possession of forged vaccination cards at Hitler Street in Laventille and at a residence in Besson Street.

The government has warned of a seven-year prison sentence under the Forgery Act and since July, has stepped up preventive measures.

The number of vaccine cards issued to a site is tied to the number of vaccines issued, and both numbers are reconciled each day.

Since then, valid cards must also have the stamp of the administering facility.

Infringements related to vaccine cards have been minor, as police officers fined bar owners and patrons after a vaccination card could not be produced in a safe-zone.

Half the country remains unvaccinated and there is increasing pressure to provide evidence of full vaccination for fundamentals like employment and entry into a growing number of safe-zones with the latest set to be the public service and all Government offices and spaces.

A vaccination card has now become an item of value and globally; jab-dodgers are also paying for forgeries.

This is particularly worrisome with increased congregation in safe-zones planned for the upcoming Carnival season, an arrangement that depends on groups of vaccinated patrons enjoying entertainment in physically distanced spaces.

In the Fyzabad incident, one of the persons involved in the scam tested positive for covid19, a chilling portent of how a safe-zone Carnival could go wrong through fraud.

Certification of vaccine status still depends on a folded piece of cardboard which should, by now, be supported by a more robust reference system.

At least two businesses have come to the government with plans for a digital vaccination verification system, but neither Elliot Chin Executive Services nor Verify Vaccinated got the green-light from the State to create one.

In October, the health minister announced a QR Code system for access to vaccination records and by January, that ministry informed the public that they might be contacted for data verification as part of a planned digital verification system for establishing vaccination status.

The government has not explained why a secure and accessible digital system hasn't been deployed a year after the first vaccinations in TT.

An opportunity has been lost by the Digital Transformation Ministry to put a stamp of authority in a matter of growing national importance.