Trinidad and Tobago men's bobsleigh team 28th after first Winter Olympics race

Axel Brown and Andre Marcano, of Trinidad and Tobago, start the two-man heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Monday, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago recorded the 28th fastest time in the Winter Olympics men’s bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China on Monday.

Pilot Axel Brown and brakeman Andre Marcano clocked one minute and 00.81 seconds (1:00.81). They bettered Brazil (1:01.11) and Jamaica (1:01.23) respectively of the 30 competing nations.

This was however, TT’s fastest time after their six trial runs over the weekend.

Leading the standings after race one are two German teams, who clocked 59.02 seconds and 59.26 seconds respectively. The Russian Olympic Committee is third (59.41s).

During TT’s performance, commentators said Marcano is nursing a ruptured tendon in his left knee which “explained their slow start.”

TT clocked 5.33s on the start and were a bit “late off the corners,” according to the commentators.

Brown and Marcano return to icy track before 10am on Monday for the second race. The third race slides off on Tuesday from 8.15am.

After the third race, the three race times for each nation will be tallied together. Only the top 20 accumulated times/nations advance to the medal round.

Here, each of the 20 nations is allowed one slide down the tricky track. The times recorded on this fourth and final slide determine the official results. This medal race begins at 9.50 am (TT time) on Tuesday.