Soldier gunned down while liming

Stock photo

An early morning shooting in Santa Cruz led to the death of a 26-year-old soldier and the wounding of a 39-year-old woman on Monday.

Police said Jamal Blake was liming at J&S Bar, at the corner of Grand Curucaye Road, Bourg Mulatresse, at around 1.50 am with friends when two men approached him with guns.

Blake ran away but fell nearby as the gunmen shot him several times.

During the attack a 39-year-old woman was shot in her right leg.

The gunmen ran away.

One of Blake's friends took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.