Sod turned for Tobago's first Hindu temple

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, second from right, turns the sod for the construction of Tobago's first Hindu temple, alongside Tobago Hindu Society president Pulwaty Beepath, third from right, and Secretary of Culture Tashia Burris, on Saturday in Signal Hill. PHOTO COURTESY TOBAGO UPDATES -

EIGHT years after the Tobago Hindu Society received four lots of land from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to build a place of worship, the sod for the island's first mandir was turned on Saturday in Signal Hill.

Present at the historic occasion were Secretary of Culture Tashia Burris, area representative Nigel Taitt, India High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, THA presiding officer Abby Taylor, and a number of religious leaders.

Tobago Hindu Society president Pulwaty Beepath paid tribute to the founders of the society as she called on everyone to unite for the construction of the temple. She later told Newsday, the organisation still needs electricity and paved roads. She said the estimated time of completion for the mandir is 2023.

She thanked National Commission of Self Help Ltd CEO Elroy Julien for funding to start the construction. She also hailed Joan Yuille-Williams, former minister of community development, culture and gender affairs, for her initial commitment to helping them achieve their goals

Pundit Ramdath Mahase was full of praise for former chief secretary Orville London for the land donation in 2014.

"We made him a promise that within a few years we would be getting (this) off the ground. I didn't want to leave here to (meet) God and come back to fulfil this. I told Ms Beepath, we got to do this now. The hard work she put in in the trenches, knocking doors and going (the extra mile)..."

Mahase also noted the impact of Sahu, who was appointed Indian envoy in 2019 and has been a frequent visitor to the island. Sahu has been a guest of the Tobago Hindu Society at its annual Divali celebrations.

Mahase, in a jovial mood, said, "When His Excellency came to Trinidad and heard of Hinduism in Tobago, he told his office staff, 'I'm leaving on a jet plane, me going Tobago, ah dunno when I coming back again.'

"This High Commissioner came and when he met, he didn't forget."

Mahase said Sahu supported the organisation through donation of instruments, funding and support.

"A great help and a great man from a great land where Hinduism came from."

Mahase said funds were raised from Trinidad to support the venture.

In her speech, Burris said the location of the mandir was ideal.

"This is the perfect place for a temple, because it's in the midst of nature that you find God...I could imagine sitting here and worshipping when I am invited again to open this mandir, and I look forward to that."

She gave a commitment that the new Progressive Democratic Patriots-led THA administration will support to the project's completion.

"The deed was handed over in 2014. Your tenacity and dedication must be commended...The Hindu community must feel proud in this moment. This journey has been long but there is an end in sight, and there is a beginning in sight for the Hindu Society to grow their membership."

Sahu said he too was elated to see the mandir being built.

"I was thinking maybe during my tenure this would not happen, but at least I leave TT with a sense of satisfaction."

Also offering remarks were Taitt, members of the Baháʼí and Seven Days Adventist faith, and Roshni Beharrylal, manager, Scotiabank, Scarborough branch.