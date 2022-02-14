Rowley: Constitution no longer appropriate for 2022

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley delivers the feature address at the official opening of the Nutrimix Next Generation hatchery at Brechin Castle on Monday. - Roger Jacob

AFTER hearing of the difficulties the Nutrimix Group underwent to open its Next Generation hatchery, the Prime Minister said parts of the Constitution are no longer appropriate for Trinidad and Tobago in 2022, as it hinders trade and investment.

Dr Rowley said changes have to be made because decision makers – from politician to public servant – do not realise the far-reaching consequences their unawareness or unconcern have on investors and the country as a whole.

As one of the changes, he is suggesting that permanent secretaries possibly be allowed to come from within the private sector to provide that much-needed ease of doing business.

“We require some significant changes in the public service of the 21st century. But if I mention that, the response I am most likely to get is that I am threatening the Constitution because the Constitution says how the public service should be managed.

“I say here today, the TT Constitution that was written for us in 1962, in many areas, is wholly inappropriate for a TT in the 21st century – 2022,” he said on Monday as he opened the $60.2 million hatchery at Brechin Castle, Couva.

His comments followed the group’s CEO Ronnie Mohammed’s lamentation about the time it took to complete the process owing to the numerous obstacles faced, mainly from state agencies. The project was initiated by his late father Shaheed Mohammed before 2010.

Rowley said he was happy Nutrimix, with its deep roots in TT for the past 44 years, was not discouraged but continued to walk the road in spite of the obstacles.

“Sometimes those obstacles are simple decision making in the public service. It is often we are unaware, especially if we are office holders, unaware sometimes unconcerned that a simple decision which in the office is not something that is just this or just that, but can have far reaching consequences for a huge number of people and the country as a whole.

“I think the history of this project is one of those situations.

“We need the can-do spirit in TT. We have that spirit where old talk is involved. Everybody is a commentator, everybody has an interest, everybody has a right. But in terms of doing things, actually moving it from the talk to the effect, that is where the can-do is absent.”

He said the slow pace of the process usually comes from a lack of a vision in the public service, because many of the decision makers do not associate themselves with the outcome of their days’ work.

“There is a huge suite of decision making in this country that needs to be modernised, starting with how does one become a permanent secretary.

“Today people at the level of PS in TT, many of them have not had the pathway of the experts we had before in the post of PS.

“Many of them are not managers and do not assume managerial responsibility for the departments that they head, that impact so importantly on the day-to-day lives of persons whether you are investor or a consumer.

“If I tell you now it is my view that PS should not only come from those who come up and float up to the top in the public service, but should also come from managers in the private sector who are hired into the public service to bring management skills to the public service, wait and hear what I am being accused of.

Once these far-reaching changes are made, he said there will always be complaints about underperfomance and how unnecessary the difficulties have been.

He said the antiquated and archaic laws extend to doing business within the region as public servants are not willing and prepared to ensure products are exported to some of our neighbours.

“When we talk about single market and economy and talk about local production in Jamaica and TT, we have built-in colonial barriers that exist and are being protected.

“Unless they are removed, in some cases through legislation which is obsolete, in other cases, in the public service that does not see beyond its nose, we will not get the speed that we require...”