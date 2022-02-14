Man shot dead, pregnant woman among two wounded in east Port of Spain

Crime scene investigators look at a car which was struck by a bullet at the corner of Queen and Nelson Streets, Port of Spain where three people were shot leaving one dead. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale -

A shooting in east Port of Spain on Monday afternoon led to the death of one man and the wounding of two people including a pregnant woman.

Police said a silver Nissan Tiida drove near the corner of Queen and Nelson Streets at around 2.45 pm when the men inside shot at people on the pavement before driving off.

One man identified as Brandon Crichton was killed while a 34-year-old man was shot in the right side of his stomach, and the 30-year-old woman was shot in her left shoulder.

Police from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) went to the area and took the wounded people to the hospital.

The getaway car was later found in Leau Place off Laventille Road.

Up to around 5 pm, crime scene investigators were processing the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.