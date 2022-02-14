Man shot dead in east PoS

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old Belmont man who was found dead in Laventille early on Monday morning.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force received reports of gunshots in Blundell Alley, Laventille at around 7.50 am and went to the area where they found the body of Pianki Greigg on the street.

Homicide investigators also went to the area with a district medical officer who declared Greigg dead.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I officers are continuing enquiries.