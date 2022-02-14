Govt called out on deportations after fatal shooting at sea –UNC: IS THIS A COVER-UP?

DEMANDING ANSWERS: UNC Senator Anil Roberts, left, and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee at a press conference on Sunday at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) is challenging Government to come clean on the real reasons why 35 Venezuelan migrants detained after a fatal shooting incident involving the Coast Guard, were deported on Friday, even as investigations are said to be ongoing into that incident.

What is also highly questionable, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts said on Sunday during a press conference, is that there has been silence surrounding the shooting death of one-year-old Venezuelan boy Ya Elvis Santoyo, save for an initial release from the TT Coast Guard which claimed officers fired on the migrants in self defence.

Roberts asked if the sudden deportation of the 35 migrants, which came only hours after lawyers wrote the Minister of National Security asking that they (the migrants) be granted permission to stay in Trinidad as they are material witnesses in an ongoing investigation, was part of a grand scheme to cover-up what really took place at sea.

On Saturday February 5, the Coast Guard intercepted a boat containing 39 people including children, all believed to be illegal migrants from Venezuela. The Coast Guard later claimed its officers fired at the boat's engines in order to stall the vessel and prevent it ramming into the officers' vessel.

Ya Elvis was shot while in his mother's arms. An autopsy later showed he died from a single shot to the head. His mother Darielvis Sarabia, who was also shot, is said to be warded at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

The fatal shooting led to a protest outside the TT Embassy in Caracas and calls for an investigation by both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and that country's Opposition Leader Juan Guaido.

For his part, Prime Minister Dr Rowley has maintained that the incident was unfortunate but that the Coast Guard was doing its job and had acted within all prescribed protocols when it engaged the migrants. UNC and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has described Ya Elvis' death as murder.

Senator Roberts accused Government on Sunday of trying to cover-up what he deemed as negligence by the Coast Guard.

Speaking at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Charles Street, Port of Spain, Roberts said the Opposition is demanding that no stone be left unturned in this matter while saying the deportation has led to many questions with no answers coming from the authorities.

On February 8, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds told the Senate that an investigation into the incident was underway by both the Coast Guard and the police.

Responding to the deportation, Roberts asked, “Where are the witnesses? Where are the people who were out there, who experienced this devastating tragedy? Where the 35 people, especially the 20 adults. Where is the boat?"

He continued, "Were these 35 statements taken? By whom? Who is the expert in Spanish that took witness statements and write them down so fast from 35 people in less than 24 hours?

“We want to get to the truth. So Keith Christopher Rowley, how can you be investigating an issue when the witnesses are gone? So, we will only get the Coast Guard's side of the story? The world would not accept that.”

Roberts also had questions for the Coast Guard.

“At what pace was this pirogue, laden with 37 people and cargo, at what speed was this boat really coming at to ram my Coast Guard (officers) who were in a super brilliant, military-based craft which is the best in the world...fitted with protection. At what speed? This is a very serious issue.

He continued, “We want information. What are you trying to hide? Why are you covering-up?"

Roberts also defended Persad-Bissessar from condemnation from Rowley and members of his Government over her describing the shooting incident as murder.

“We have called for helicopters, more pilots, to ensure the radar is functioning, but the Opposition never said to kill babies or to shoot at illegal migrants. That is not part and parcel of proper military procedure, security protection or how the Coast Guard is supposed to work.”