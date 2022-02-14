CEO Pete Russell: Trinidad and Tobago likely co-hosts of Hero CPL

Hero Caribbean Premier League CEO Pete Russell (L) presents a cheque to Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards (C) and Colin Mitchell (R) of The Shelter, on Monday, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Hero CPLT20

ST LUCIA and St Kitts and the Grenadines will co-host the Hero Caribbean Premier Leagues (CPL) 2022 tournament later this year, while this country's franchise Trinbago Knight Riders stands a good chance of joining them.

This was revealed by CPL CEO Pete Russell, speaking at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Monday, during a short function to hand over a donation of $135,000 to The Shelter for Battered Women and Children.

The tenth edition of the tournament will start at the end of August.

"(The chances are) quite high," Russell told Newsday. "We always like playing in Trinidad because the fans are the best in the region. We just got to make sure it works for all stakeholders. We're working with the government to make sure it works for them. Hopefully, we can put on the games here successfully and safely. Of course, Trinidad is a big part of CPL, so we want it to be part (hosts)."

The first seven editions of the tournament, from 2013-2019, were hosted by multiple nations before the covid19 pandemic forced CPL to host scaled-down versions in TT and St Kitts and Nevis in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with limited to no spectators permitted inside the venues.