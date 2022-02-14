California man, 53, reported missing

Imran Mohammed - TTPS

Police want the public to help them find a 53-year-old Couva man.

Imran Mohammed of Moonsammy Street, New Settlement, Dow Village in California, was last seen on Saturday.

Police are calling on anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Couva police station at 636-2333 or any police station. People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.