Bandits steal stove, DVD player, microwave from Paria guest house

File photo -

Blanchisseuse police are investigating how bandits were able to steal a quantity of appliances, electronics and gas tanks from a Paria guest house over the weekend.

Police said the owner of the guest house visited the businessplace at around 11 am on Sunday when he saw a door at the side of the building open.

He realised a flat screen television, a Blu-Ray DVD player, a stereo system, microwave, toaster oven, ring stove, two Lasko fans and two gas tanks were missing.

The man called the police who went to the area.

Investigators suspect the bandits cut the locks off one of the doors.

They are viewing security camera footage.