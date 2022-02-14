5 deaths, 510 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported five deaths and 510 new cases on Monday.

It said 408 patients are hospitalised and the number of deaths to date is now 3,531. Of those, 224 were fully vaccinated, 2,887 were not, and 390 had died before May 24 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

The patients who died between Sunday and Monday were two were elderly males, one elderly female, and two middle-aged men, all of whom had multiple comorbidities.

The ministry also said 49.8 per cent of the population (697,792 people) is fully vaccinated.

It said 16.2 per cent of patients, or 2,427 people, are fully vaccinated and 83.8 per cent, or 12,550 people, are not.

It said the number of recovered patients is 95,743 and 30 people have been discharged from public health facilities. There have also been 345 recovered community cases