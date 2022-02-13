Who will next lead PNM in Tobago as incumbent steps down

Former finance secretary Joel Jack's fiscal management may weigh against him if he runs for the PNM Tobago leaderhsip. -

Tracy Davidson-Celestine made the right move in deciding to not seek re-election as political leader of the People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) Tobago Council in the party’s April 24 internal election.

This is the view of political analyst Dr Shane Mohammed as he weighed in on the PNM’s announcement on Thursday of its upcoming election and Davidson-Celestine’s decision to not contest it.

In its statement, the Tobago Council said all 17 executive positions, including that of political leader, are up for grabs. Sunday Newsday understands that the election for four key positions – political leader, chairman, vice-chairman and secretary – are not due until 2024 but the term of the other 13 executive positions ended in January.

The party’s decision to hold fresh elections for all positions was likely triggered by its heavy 14-1 loss to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6, 2021, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, and the subsequent resignations of five executive members, including chairman Stanford Callender, PRO Kwesi Des Vignes and lady vice-chair Marslyn Melville-Jack.

The PNM’s statement quoted Davidson-Celestine as saying, “It’s always a great opportunity when our members are willing to serve and help guide the future direction.”

Nomination forms will be available from February 24 at the PNM’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough.

Noting the Tobago Council was not able to secure victory in the January 25 and December 6, 2021 THA elections, under Davidson-Celestine’s two-year leadership, Mohammed said, “I think it was the smartest choice given the fact that she led the party to what I would say was defeat in two elections. The six-six tie (between the PNM and PDP in the January THA election) in my view, is not a tie because they had lost seats to get to six in the first instance.”

Mohammed described Davidson-Celestine’s leadership style as narcissistic and self-serving.

“She did not put Tobago first. She put herself first because she was overwhelmed by the fact that she would become the first female chief secretary had the PNM won the election,” he said.

“It is my view that in observing her behaviour, her personality and how she treated with the PNM on several matters, including power-sharing negotiations, it was all about her and not the welfare of the people....I don’t believe she has the necessary leadership trait needed to take the PNM forward.”

Who will lead?

Since the announcement of the internal election, the names of a few potential leadership candidates have surfaced, most notably former chief secretary Ancil Dennis and former finance and the economy secretary Joel Jack, both of whom have enjoyed lengthy stints in the THA as secretaries and area representatives.

Dennis has publicly stated his intention to contest the leadership and promised to give a further update in the week. But Jack, who had unsuccessfully contested the Tobago Council’s leadership in the January 2020 internal election, has not yet expressed interest in doing so.

Other names being bandied about are THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, former leadership candidate Handel Beckles and Sheldon Cunningham, who served as an assistant secretary in the former Kelvin Charles-led THA administration. Cunningham was also the representative in what was previously known as the Mason Hall/Moriah/Providence electoral district.

Contacted for comment, Cunningham said, “No comments at this time. I have not concluded my final decision as yet but is interested.”

Morris, representative for Darrel Spring/Whim, was non-committal.

“It is still early days yet. I have not decided one way or the other.”

Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath believes Dennis is an obvious choice to contest the leadership.

“We knew that Ancil Dennis has said he is willing to take the position should he be called upon to do so, to assist in redeveloping and reconfiguring the PNM. So, I think he is an option,” he said.

In this regard, Ragoonath disagreed with Davidson-Celestine’s position, in the aftermath of the PNM’s defeat in the THA election, that those who lost their seats should not offer themselves for the leadership.

“I am not necessarily in favour of that seeing that the party needs stability and people with some degree of experience in the leadership.

“They can get some new blood in the party and that would allow the party to regenerate itself in preparation for the next THA election and general election. That is the context in which we have to look at it.”

Ragoonath said Jack may also want to throw his hat back into the ring.

“He did it before and may well want to do it again.”

Asked if he felt Morris will contest the leadership, Ragoonath said, “He might well say that he needs to be groomed under someone with much more experience. So, in that context, he could be groomed as a deputy leader at this point in time and work under a leader.”

Mohammed believes Morris is an automatic possibility, owning to his status as the Minority Leader and lone PNM assemblyman in the THA.

“He is young and has not gotten an opportunity to really show any inclination of leadership as yet. Nonetheless, he is an automatic shoo-in, I believe, for people to look at.”

He also sees Dennis as a suitable candidate, whom be believes lost the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat because of Davidson-Celestine’s leadership.

“There were people who lost their seats as a result of the poor decisions and lack of effective leadership of Tracy Davidson-Celestine and I would categorise them as collateral damage.”

Mohammed believes the former chief secretary held his own during the six-six THA deadlock.

“I think he did his job and did not delve into the political aspect openly...So, he towed the political line to save face and ended up being collateral damage in the end. I don’t see anybody else emerging at this point in time.”

Mohammed is of the view that Jack would not make a good leader.

Alluding to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s recent statement in the Chamber about the THA’s financial status during Jack’s tenure as finance secretary, he said, “I think that alone speaks volumes.”

He recalled when Jack was interviewed in the run up to the December 6 poll about the qualities which he felt made him a good candidate, her referred to his performance as finance secretary as opposed to the quality of his representation.

“He answered the question by saying the budget speaks for itself and advised people to go back to his last budget speech and what was presented. His campaign was not on the political side but what he did as finance secretary.

''At that point in time, you had to separate the secretary position, which would have been the administrative position, from the political position and the answer would have been more towards a candidate going up for his particular area.

“So, I don’t see Joel Jack being a potential candidate given the fact that the current chief secretary has said there is a financial issue regarding money available for them in the current executive to work with. I don’t think that one of the qualities of a good leader is bad management of funds.”