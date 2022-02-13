Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team finalize Winter Olympic training

Axel Brown and Andre Marcano of Trinidad and Tobago speed down the track during a two-man bobsleigh training heat at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Saturday, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago two-man bobsleigh team have been training over the past few days at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in preparation for their event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which begins on Monday.

On Thursday in heats one and two, the TT team of Axel Brown and Andre Marcano clocked one minute and 02.52 seconds (1:02.52) and 1:01.63 respectively.

On Friday, TT returned to compete in heats three and four.

In heat three TT clocked 1:02.00 and then broke the tape in 1:01.44 in heat four.

TT continued to clock similar times in heat five and six stopping the clock in 1.01.35 and 1:01.68.

TT will have to complete the course in around one minute flat to be in contention for a medal.

TT will compete in the men’s bobsleigh from 8.05 am, on Monday.

This is the first time in 20 years TT are competing in the bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics.