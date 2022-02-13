Hadad celebrates ‘rare success’ as local refs receive badges

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. -

CHAIRMAN of the Fifa’s Normalisation Committee for TT Robert Hadad celebrated a “rare success” under his lengthy yet temporary leadership, when he took part in a Fifa badge distribution ceremony held at the Home of Football, Couva, last week.

Crystal Sobers and Cecile Hinds were named on the Fifa-appointed referees panel for 2022, while Caleb Wales, Ainsley Rochard and Carissa Jacob were named among the panel of assistant referees.

Speaking at the Home of Football, Couva, Hadad said, “Today is a proud day.

“As I said, we have not had very much to celebrate in Trinidad football in the recent past. Today is one of those rare moments that I have had, if not the only one, that I get an opportunity to celebrate success, and you guys have worked very hard.

“Referees are the guardians of integrity in football matches and must maintain the highest standards of judgement, communication, consistency and honesty in the institutions of the game,” said Hadad, adding that while many will not notice a referee during a match, unless a poor call is made, their role cannot be understated.

“Regardless of the different personalities involved and the pressures from players and fans, referees try their best to be fair and this undoubtedly takes strength and courage.”

Neal Brizan, Lynda Bramble Thompson and Mentor Baptiste were introduced as MA (master) instructors, while the appointed national instructors included Merere Gonzales, Allison Boney McDonald, Jason O’Connor, Cindy Mohammed, Merville Wallace, Oswald Myers and Shane De Silva.