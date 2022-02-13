Designer Deron Attzs renews passion for life

Fashion designer and consultant Deron Attzs. PHOTO COURTESY DERON ATTZS -

Creatives have had to make major changes in the way they work due to the pandemic, but for many, the process was not a simple one.

Deron Attzs, fashion designer, consultant and owner of Deron Attzs Design Label (d.a.d.l) said, “Most times people don’t realise the severity of how the creative people of the Caribbean and the world over have suffered. We are wired differently. We depend on that organic human interaction, that human connection more than almost any other sector and covid has removed that.

“And that has put us in a tailspin, trying to find another way to express ourselves because we feed off the audience. That’s what keeps us going and to see we have to operate in a digital space to communicate with an audience, it’s new territory.”

He said only some creatives can make the move to digitisation, and only to a certain extent. At the speed technology is changing, a lot of people have not caught up so there are those who do not have the know-how, time, or energy to invest in social media.

He lamented that the government only seems to recognise calypso and soca artists even though chefs, painters, authors, designers and others “fly the flag” of TT.

However, Attzs believes that is because many creatives keep quiet about their struggles so as not to damage the image of their brand. Also, he said organisations who represent different creative fields are not effectively articulating their members’ needs to the government, so social services does not recognise the issue.

In addition, he said people have been dealing with deaths, the reopening of the economy, schools and other aspects of living with covid19 and so have not had the time to deal with the psychological aspects of the pandemic.

“So it’s affecting us in a way that we don’t consciously realise but then we’re acting out in certain ways. And with the lack of having a traditional Carnival season, it’s another frustration.”

He said many people in TT live in a “compressed state” throughout the year and have “an exhale moment” with Carnival but they have not had that hope for about 23 months.

When the pandemic hit, he said the recorded content of TT’s culture kept people in general sane but those who make a living around Carnival are suffering as they have less opportunities to find work elsewhere because of various circumstances, including age and skill set.

Attzs told Sunday Newsday he had his “ups and downs” over the past two years and has not yet been able to fully immerse himself in his craft.

Many people’s revenue has been depleted and, for a while, there was nowhere to go and therefore no need to dress up.

He also could not see the suffering going on around him and do nothing so he used the little money he made to help those around him in any way he could. He gave away clothes, assisted the elderly with errands, and collected donations which he used to buy groceries and cook meals to be distributed to those in need.

He closed his physical shop and moved it online. Since less physical interaction with others is recommended, he no longer meets with clients to see and get to know them and so was “forced” to create off-the-rack clothes instead of custom-made pieces.

He had to revisit his prices, organise his workers, and many other aspects of business in addition to losing several family members to covid19.

As a result, for a while, he limited his social media interactions. He said he wanted to be able to give of himself honestly instead of pretending everything was okay.

“We as creatives don’t see life, society, the world like the average person would and that’s what we draw on to deliver our creative products. When we’re building a song, writing a book, creating a design, performing, a lot of things go into that. And then they have to bring their most organic and authentic self because in today’s society perfection is no longer the ‘in’ thing, people want ‘real’ and to see themselves in you.”

Now, Attzs said he has a different outlook on life. He has made it even more simple and does not let aggression, animosity or petty things or people into his life.

“You have to realise that you can’t change some people and you can’t change the world. You have to learn to live and let live. I’m just trying to change the space in which I operate in and make that the best space for me. And if that helps someone in the process, even better.”

Part of his brand is his show, Lifestyle Passion TV, which he hosts on Mondays from 8 pm to 9 pm on Instagram.

He started it about eight years ago because he wanted to give emerging creatives and entrepreneurs a platform to get exposure, usually around the Carnival season. It addressed topics such as masculinity, depression, fashion, business and other issues that people could process to improve their lives.

“It was another extension of my brand, which is more of a lifestyle, because when I’m dealing with clothes I’m dealing with personalities, confidence, insecurities, all of those things. So I used the platform to expand and have deeper discussions in a holistic way.”

He ended the previous season in 2019 but started the sixth season of Lifestyle Passion TV started in January when he decided he was ready to get back on social media.

For this season, he wanted to go behind the scenes and speak to people who beat the challenges they faced.

“People need to hear these stories because sometimes they sit in their bubbles and they feel it’s just them alone going through tough times. And thankfully people have trusted me enough to be willing to be open and share their stories.”

Guests have included calypsonian Terri Lyons, St Kitts & Nevis artist Vaughn Anslyn, Miss World TT Yolanda John-Edwards, author Richard Ramirez, former soca artist Denise Belfon, and others.

Attzs intends to continue to inspire people to keep going past their difficulties and will expand his reach in March when he will be starting a podcast on a radio station in Miami geared towards people of the Caribbean diaspora around the world.