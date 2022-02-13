Archbishop Gordon's official car involved in fatal accident

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon preaches during mass at St Mary's College chapel Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 4, 2020. - File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE Archbishop of Port of Spain's official vehicle was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday night after a woman was knocked down while trying to cross the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Cocorite.

Police said the yet-to-be identified woman was killed on the spot.

According to police, at about 7.30 pm the Archbishop's driver was driving west in the official blue Volkswagen when the woman ran across the road near the Cocorite Fish Market.

The driver reported that he had the green light at the time of the accident. It is not yet known if Archbishop Jason Gordon was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

St James police are continuing investigations.