Abdool-Richards reminds safe-zone concertgoers to wear masks

A customer wears a mask at Kesh Restaurant and Bar in San Fernando. Patrons are reminded to wear their masks even at safe-zone concerts. - File photo/Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of Health is reminding people at safe-zone Carnival events to continue complying with the basic precautionary measures to avoid contracting covid19.

Principal medical officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards gave the reminder during Saturday’s weekly covid19 briefing when asked about videos showing people maskless at a Carnival event on Friday night.

Richards urged, “It (safe-zone concerts) are a similar concept that applies to restaurants and movie theatres. We always advise people to where your mask throughout any sort of event.

“Of course, in these events, social distancing can be a bit challenging when we are speaking with people.

“However, if someone have to eat or drink an item, then obviously your mask comes off. But we do advise people, once you are not eating or drinking, to please put your mask back on.”

Richards also defended the decision to have a Taste of Carnival when asked if it was in the public’s best interest to have such festivities given the country is currently seeing a decline in covid19 hospitalisations.

She explained the decline in hospitalisations was part of the decision-making process which made Carnival celebrations possible.

She added, “The decision to host Carnival events, as part of a safe-zone concept, was a Cabinet decision made by the Government taking several variables into consideration.

“There are several risk mitigation measures that are being applied to safe zone for Carnival events.

“We would have seen the concept of the pods (and) we would have seen the compliance in terms of vaccination.”