Aaron Wilson, Franklyn Seechan progress at QPCC table tennis

Derron Douglas plays a return during his match at the QPCC Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

AARON Wilson and Franklyn Seechan were among the standout performers on day one of the QPCC Senior Invitational Table Tennis tournament at the QPCC Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday.

The players were split up into eight groups of three with the top two in each group advancing to the round of 16.

Seechan showed his quality in group six defeating Gabriel John and Abraham Francis to progress. He got past John 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 and then outlasted Francis 11-13, 11-3, 11-5, 14-12.

Francis also advanced to the knockout phase on Sunday with a 4-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 win over John. In group one, national player Wilson won both his matches to seal his place in the next round.

Wilson defeated former top national women’s player Aleena Edwards 11-9, 11-1, 5-11, 11-8 and Joel Henry 11-9, 7-11, 11-2, 11-6.

Edwards was too strong for Henry and also progressed to the next round with an 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 win.

In group two, Derron Douglas and Christoff Roberts progressed and in group three Luc O’Young and Samuel Humphreys moved on to the next round.

The other players advancing were Javier King, N’Kosi Rouse (group four), Chloe Fraser, Anthony Laquis (group five), Nikoli Barbour-Alexis, Imani Edwards (group seven), Malik Gopaul and Emmanuel Chuniesingh (group eight).

The second and final day of the tournament will be played from noon, on Sunday.