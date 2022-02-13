10-year-old Josh Charbonne's passion for radio control toys

Josh Graham Charbonne with planes, drones and cars that he operates using radio control technology. - ROGER JACOB

Josh Graham Charbonne is on his way to becoming the next top radio control (RC) operator in the country.

He is only 10-years-old but is able to build, fix and operate his RC vehicles on his own.

Josh, a student of Trimont College, Diego Martin, is in the fifth grade (equivalent to standard four).

He said he does not like school much but his least favourite subject is language arts. Even though he does not like school, Josh gets parts for his RC toys as a reward for good grades. To practise his mathematics, Josh plays darts with his dad and grandmother.

Josh is an only child who has lots of love and support. His dad, Luke Graham, and grandmother, Judy DeFreitas, were there to cheer him on during an interview with Newsday Kids at their home in Maraval.

He is still undecided about what career path he will choose.

"I don't know yet. Maybe I'll drive boats or be a pilot or play sports."

Josh loves all things outdoors. He especially likes mountain biking and fishing.

He said, "I get my love for the outdoors from my dad."

He and his dad also enjoy driving and working on real boats.

Josh started building an interest in RC sports when he was four. He said he got a couple boats as a gift and eventually started racing competitively on the Foreshore in Mucurapo when he was five. Since then his love for RC sports has grown to include planes, drones and cars.

Asked how many RC vehicles he had, Josh said, "Three boats, one plane, two drones, five cars and trucks. For now."

How often does he play with his RC toys?

"Almost every day, and for as long as the batteries last. Then I have to put them to charge again."

When Josh is not playing and practising with his controllers and vehicles, he services, builds, customises and fixes them. Josh (with some help from his dad) built a RC boat from scratch.

"The one we built is so fast, like really really fast."

His first choice are his boats because, "They are fast and can take waves. It breaks my heart when they crash but rebuilding is fun too."

His love for RC has motivated his dad to start getting into the sport.

Josh's advice: "If you don't know how to fix your controllers and vehicles you'll have to take it in for repairs and kids don't have money. I learned from my dad and from watching videos on YouTube.

"Sometimes I don't know what anything is and then I take it apart and start learning where everything goes."